Germany extends coronavirus travel warning for countries outside Europe until Sept. 14 – Reuters

German Foreign Ministry announced an extension to the coronavirus travel warning for countries outside Europe until September 14, Reuters reports, citing a government source.

Separately, the Health Minister Jens Spahn said that the coronavirus testing capacities in the country are limited.

On Wednesday, Germany reported 1,576 new infections, bringing up the total count to 236,429.

Earlier today, a French Government Adviser warned that a second wave of the virus could hit the country as early as this November.

Market reaction

EUR/USD remains under pressure just above the 1.18 level, as the US dollar keeps the edge across the board ahead of Thursday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Intensifying concerns over the virus across Europe could continue to undermine the common currency.