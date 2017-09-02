Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
Brexit
Germany Exports (MoM) registered at -3.3%, below expectations (-1.1%) in December
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Exports (MoM) registered at -3.3%, below expectations (-1.1%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 07:01 GMT
Germany Trade Balance s.a. registered at €18.4B, below expectations (€21.4B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 07:00 GMT
Germany Imports (MoM) registered at 0% above expectations (-1%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 07:00 GMT
NZD/USD extends RBNZ-led slide, back below 0.7200 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:54 GMT
EUR/GBP appears oversold – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:53 GMT
USD: outlook still looks constructive – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:48 GMT
Switzerland Unemployment Rate s.a (MoM) meets forecasts (3.3%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:46 GMT
EUR/USD downside limited around 1.0600 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:43 GMT
EUR/USD eases to lows near 1.0680
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:37 GMT
Netherlands, The Manufacturing Output (MoM) remains at 1.4% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:31 GMT
GBP/USD looking for a break below 1.2500?
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:24 GMT
Japan Machine Tool Orders (YoY) down to 3.5% in January from previous 4.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 06:09 GMT
BOJ’s Nakaso: Nations well understand BOJ's intentions for easing
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 05:52 GMT
USD/JPY bounces-off a dip to 100-DMA, eyes on Trump-Abe Summit
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 05:15 GMT
Japan's Abe hopes promises on jobs, defense will temper Trump's tone on trade - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 04:33 GMT
China’s FX reserves still ample, but show outflow pressures persist – ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 04:15 GMT
Gold off 3-month tops, but supported at $ 1240
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 04:06 GMT
US initial jobless claims preview – Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 04:01 GMT
EUR/CHF: Rallies should be short lived – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 03:55 GMT
NZD/USD dips below 0.72 as NZ bond yields extend losses
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 03:49 GMT
Load More content ...