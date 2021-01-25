Germany expects EMA to approve AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday

A spokesperson for Germany's health ministry said on Monday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Sky News reported that European Union officials will be holding a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca regarding the unexpected delivery problems of the vaccine.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains sour at the start of the week. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 0.1% on the day and Germany's DAX 30 was losing 0.15%.