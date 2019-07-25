Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, points out that the German Ifo index suggests the risk of a negative sentiment loop is larger than ever for the economy.
Key Quotes
“In July, the Ifo index dropped for the tenth time in the last eleven months since August last year. At 95.7, from 97.4 in June, the Ifo index stands at its lowest level since late-2012. Both the current assessment and expectation components dropped significantly.”
“The German economy increasingly looks like a racing cyclist who has been on solo breakaways from the Eurozone peloton for a long while but is now running out of energy.”
“The industry has been in a constant downswing since last summer. First the slowdown was mainly the result of one-off factors but by now has become rather structural. Even worse, there are tentative signs that the industrial downswing has started to leave some marks on the domestic economy, which up to now had been very resistant to external weaknesses.”
“Order books have shrunk to levels at which companies are reducing production capacities, as illustrated by the increase in (partly subsidised) shorter working hours scheme but also by companies’ profit warnings and announcements of lay-offs.”
“All in all, the German economy is currently at a dangerous crossroads. The powerful recession insurance, domestic demand, is crumbling. Against the background of constantly weakening sentiment, it is doubtful whether domestic demand could rebound without external support, i.e. fiscal stimulus or trade relief.”
“Getting back to that racing cyclist, the German economy needs to watch out that it does not suffer from a typical bonk, collapsing in a leading position and then finishing the race at the end of the peloton. Every cyclist knows that constant – legal – stimulus is the best prevention against a bonk.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after the poor German figure, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is extending its falls below 1.1130 after the German IFO Business Climate figure missed with 95.7 points. The ECB may cut interest rates later today.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area
Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.