Germany: Downside risks for ZEW index – TDS

The German ZEW index for October is out, and analysts at TDS see downside risks, with a decline in the Current Situation index to 87.2 and an unchanged reading of 17.0 for the Expectations index, against market consensus of an improvement in both indexes.

Key Quotes

“The final September CPI print for the euro area is also released. Two ECB speakers are up today: Constancio speaks on financial stability at 8am BST, while Praet appears on a panel on “Europe matters” at 10:30am.”