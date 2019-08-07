TD Securities analysts note that the German Industrial Production for June was much worse than expected, falling 1.5% m/m in June versus consensus of -0.5%.

Key Quotes

“It has now fallen almost 3.5% over the last three months as the out-performance of hard data vis-a-vis surveys is reversing. This will further embolden the ECB as they determine exactly how much stimulus to deliver in their September meeting where we expect at least a 10bps cut to the depo rate and €30bn/month of QE.”