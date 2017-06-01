Germany: Disappointing retail sales and factory orders - BBH

Germany reported disappointing November retail sales and factory orders notes analysts at BBH.

Key Quotes

“The 1.8% decline in November retail sales was twice the decline the Bloomberg median forecast. It gives back more of the 2.5% rise in October than expected. Still, the 3.2% year-over-year pace is respectable. Factory orders fell 2.5% in November, which is a little more than expected and follows a 5% rise in October. Germany reports industrial output figures next week, today's data suggests small risks to the downside.”