Germany DIHK: Exports to fall 15% in 2020 and recover slightly next year

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce Foreign Trade Head, Volker Treier, said on Wednesday that the country’s exports are expected to plunge by 15% this year.

Additional quotes

“Exports will rise by a single-digit percentage next year, by 7% if the situation improves significantly.”

"We will only experience disappointments in the next few months.”

Market reaction

The shared currency remains unfazed by the above comments, as the main driver behind the EUR/USD price action remains the dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1280, having faded a spike to 1.1295.