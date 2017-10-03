Skip to main content
Germany Current Account n.s.a. down to €12.8B in January from previous €24B
By
FXStreet Team
Germany Current Account n.s.a. down to €12.8B in January from previous €24B
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
Norway Core Inflation (YoY) down to 1.6% in February from previous 2.1%
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
Germany Imports (MoM) above forecasts (0.5%) in January: Actual (3%)
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
USD/CAD MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Germany Exports (MoM) came in at 2.7%, above forecasts (1.85%) in January
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Germany Trade Balance s.a. came in at €18.5B, above expectations (€18B) in January
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Germany Wholesale Price Index (YoY) up to 5% in February from previous 4%
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Norway Consumer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous 2.8% to 2.5% in February
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Germany Wholesale Price Index (MoM): 0.5% (February) vs previous 0.8%
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Norway Producer Price Index (YoY): 18.8% (February) vs 12.6%
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Norway Core Inflation (MoM) rose from previous -0.5% to 0.5% in February
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Norway Consumer Price Index (MoM) up to 0.4% in February from previous -0.1%
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
EUR/USD still capped by 1.0615 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
GBP/USD stabilizing near 1.2160 ahead of UK data
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
Forex Today: Yen dumped amid Asia risk-on, UK IP, US NFP - Key
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
UK: Focus on industrial production data – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
USD/JPY hits fresh multi-week highs near mid-115.00s
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
UK: Busy day with trade, IP, and construction data releases for the month of January - TDS
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0600 ahead of German data
FXStreet
|
06:13 GMT
Australia: Market reaction to macro prudential policies - Westpac
FXStreet
|
06:03 GMT
