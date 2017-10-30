Germany: Consumer prices in October 2017 is expected to rise 1.6% annually

Germany: Consumer prices in October 2017 is expected to rise 1.6% annuallyBy Eren Sengezer
"The inflation rate in Germany as measured by the consumer price index is expected to be 1.6% in October 2017," the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland announced on Monday.
Key takeaways:
- In October 2017, the harmonised index of consumer prices for Germany, which is calculated for European purposes, is expected to increase by 1.5% year on year.
- Compared with September 2017, it is expected to be down by 0.1%.
- The final results for October 2017 will be released on 14 November 2017.
