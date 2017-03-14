Skip to main content
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (2.2%) in February
FXStreet Team
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) in line with forecasts (0.7%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) in line with forecasts (0.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) in line with expectations (2.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
USD/CAD flirting with tops near 1.3460
FXStreet
|
07:00 GMT
EUR/CAD: Strong upside potential for the cross - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
Australia: NAB business survey hints at investment pop – TDS
FXStreet
|
06:55 GMT
Forex Today: GBP heavy amid Brexit news, ZEW, Draghi eyed
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
Oil: Risks are on the downside for WTI - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
USD/JPY attempting a move back above 115.00 handle
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
India WPI Inflation increased to 6.55% in February from previous 5.25%
FXStreet
|
06:31 GMT
EUR/USD losing the grip near 1.0650, ZEW eyed
FXStreet
|
06:30 GMT
EUR/CHF: Technical configuration has improved markedly - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:30 GMT
Fed: Yellen’s framework points to four hikes - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
06:26 GMT
GBP/USD slumps to lows near 1.2170, despite Brexit clarity
FXStreet
|
06:12 GMT
China: Encouraging start to 2017 - NAB
FXStreet
|
05:52 GMT
AUD/JPY attempts recovery, but stays below 87 amid risk-off
FXStreet
|
05:43 GMT
US: Market still thinks the Fed will drag its heels - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
05:38 GMT
Reuters poll: BOJ expected to pull back from stimulus maybe as early as this year
FXStreet
|
05:10 GMT
USD/HUF sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
05:01 GMT
Load More content ...