Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1.5% below forecasts (1.6%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) registered at -0.2%, below expectations (-0.1%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Gold drops to session lows near $1263 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
Trump’s Communications Director resigned
FXStreet
|
11:53 GMT
NZD/USD clings to the bullish bias – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:46 GMT
Fed's Kaplan expects two more rate hikes in 2017 - CNBC
FXStreet
|
11:30 GMT
EUR/USD recovery halted near 1.1170
FXStreet
|
11:24 GMT
EUR/GBP off lows, still struggling below 0.87 handle ahead of German CPI
FXStreet
|
11:18 GMT
Trump: ‘We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany’
FXStreet
|
11:03 GMT
USD/JPY rangebound between 110.50/112.50 – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:59 GMT
When is German prelim CPI and how could it affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet
|
10:58 GMT
AUD/USD offered below 0.7532 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:57 GMT
USD/JPY: bearish consolidations around 111.00 handle ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
10:39 GMT
GBP/USD: Rebound capped near 1.2870 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
10:36 GMT
UK’s Davis: European officials ‘are playing very hardball tactics’
FXStreet
|
10:11 GMT
WTI on a steady decline as oversupply worries resurface
FXStreet
|
09:58 GMT
EUR/USD outlook shifted to neutral from bullish – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:55 GMT
GBP/USD rallies appear capped near 1.3060 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:53 GMT
Italy 10-y Bond Auction fell from previous 2.29% to 2.15%
FXStreet
|
09:48 GMT
Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) declined to 1.86% in May from previous 2.28%
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
Load More content ...