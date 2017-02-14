Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
FED
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.6%) in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) in line with forecasts (-0.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 07:01 GMT
Forex Today: Yen rebounds in Asia, UK CPI, US PPI & Yellen eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:55 GMT
EUR/USD offered below 1.0703 - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:49 GMT
GBP/USD testing 1.2550 ahead of UK CPI
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:44 GMT
India WPI Inflation: 5.25% (January) vs 3.39%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:33 GMT
USD/JPY eyes 113 amid resurgent Yen demand
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:25 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Unlikely that global trade will regain pre-crisis growth pace
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 06:07 GMT
When is German prelim Q4 GDP and how could affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 05:59 GMT
Ex-BOJ’s Shirai: Monetary policy isn't the key to boosting Japan's sluggish economy
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 05:43 GMT
Riksbank to show a significant change of tact on Wednesday – Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:53 GMT
India Monetary Policy Review - NAB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:39 GMT
Japan Capacity Utilization dipped from previous 3% to 0.6% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:36 GMT
Japan Capacity Utilization climbed from previous 3% to 3.2% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:36 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) increased to 3.2% in December from previous 3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:34 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) up to 0.7% in December from previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:34 GMT
US dollar index halts 3-day rally, corrects below 101
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:26 GMT
Sources: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned - CNN
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:11 GMT
Load More content ...