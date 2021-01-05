Germany: Conservative-led coalition is a euro-friendly and most likely scenario

Germany’s political year is a long campaign beginning with primaries and ending with a new government. While politics are complicated, the formula for the euro is simple – more status quo is better, and success for mainstream parties is preferred over the strengthening of extreme parties, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Contrary to the US, counting is fast – but coalition negotiations are slow. The euro will rise if the CDU/CSU bloc, the SPD and the Greens do well. It would also cheer success for the business-friendly FDP, which has been struggling to rebuild itself. Overall, the better for mainstream parties, the higher the euro could go. On the other hand, success for the extreme-right AfD and the radical-left Die Linke (The Left) would weigh on the currency.”
“According to opinion polls, the Greens are set to come second and potentially form a coalition with the CDU/CSU bloc, potentially with the liberal FDP. Protracted talks could go on for months. If the conservatives cede ground on environmental issues, they could accept market-unfriendly policies that would hurt the euro toward the end of the year. That would be especially significant if the business-friendly FDP is not needed to form a coalition.”
“Prospects of a repeat of the grand CDU-SPD coalition are falling as the center-left party would likely opt to rebuild itself in opposition after eight years under Merkel. On the other hand, the SPD’s leader Olaf Scholz would like to maintain the status quo. If the SPD’s showing in the elections exceeds expectations, he may push the party to repeat the same partnership. That would be the most euro-friendly outcome, but it would probably take time – a new grand coalition may wait for early 2022.”
“Worse outcomes for the common currency are less likely. One such scenario would be a left-leaning coalition between the SPD, Greens and the hard-left Die Linke. The latter has substantial support from the former communist east and would be the preferred result of those in the SPD that oppose collaborating with the CDU. However, these three parties would find it hard to muster enough support, and working with Die Linke is also considered problematic.”
“One scenario that seems out of the question at the moment is a coalition between the CDU and the AfD. At the time of writing, all political parties reject collaborating with AfD, which is anti-immigration, and with some members leaning toward Germany’s problematic past. However, anything is possible in politics. Such a coalition would be a nightmare for the euro, as the AfD populists are also Euroskeptics.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.2300 as risk-on sentiment returns
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs just below the 1.2300 threshold. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid strain and vaccine hopes are still the main market’s motors.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3640, underpinned by resurgent demand for high-yielding assets. Upside limited as the UK report roughly 61K new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
Gold bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone
Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).