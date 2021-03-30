Germany: Annual HICP rises to 2% in March as expected

- Annual HICP in Germany rose to 2% in March.
- EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below mid-1.17s.
Inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged lower to 0.5% on a monthly basis in March from 0.7% in February. On a yearly basis, the CPI rose to 1.7% and both of those readings came in line with analysts' estimates.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 2% in March as expected.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.18% on a daily basis at 1.1740.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.