Germany: Annual CPI stays unchanged at 1.1% in November vs. 1.3% expected

Inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to stay unchanged at 1.1% on a yearly basis in November, the data published by Destatis showed on Thursday. This reading missed analysts' estimate of 1.3%.

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this data and was last seen trading at 1.1004, adding 0.05% on a daily basis. The harmonized CPI rose to 1.2% on a yearly basis from 0.9%.

On a monthly basis, the CPI came in at -0.8% and fell short of the market expectation of -0.6%.