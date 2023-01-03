- Inflation in Germany declined at a stronger pace than expected in December.
- EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0550.
Inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 8.6% in December's flash estimate from 10% in November. This reading came in lower than the market expectation of 9%. On a monthly basis, the CPI was down 0.8% in December.
Meanwhile, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, edged lower to 9.6% on a yearly basis from 11.3%, compared to analysts' estimate of 10.7%.
Market reaction
EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these figures and the pair was last seen losing 1.2% on the day at 1.0535.
