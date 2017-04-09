Germany and France to ask EU to consult on new sanctions against North KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
A German government spokesman crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, suggesting that the EU considers imposing new sanction on North Korea, following the North’s hydrogen bomb explosion on Sunday.
Key Points:
On North Korea:
Germany and France to ask EU to consult on new sanctions against North Korea
Will ask EU to meet in coming days
Germany will today again summon the NK ambassador
NK is treading all over internationally law and bears responsibility for this
On Turkey:
Turkey not in any position to join EU at the moment
Issue of whether Turkey can join will not be up for debate at EU level until after German election 24 Sept
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.