A German government spokesman crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, suggesting that the EU considers imposing new sanction on North Korea, following the North’s hydrogen bomb explosion on Sunday.

Key Points:

On North Korea:

Germany and France to ask EU to consult on new sanctions against North Korea

Will ask EU to meet in coming days

Germany will today again summon the NK ambassador

NK is treading all over internationally law and bears responsibility for this

On Turkey:

Turkey not in any position to join EU at the moment

Issue of whether Turkey can join will not be up for debate at EU level until after German election 24 Sept