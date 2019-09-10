Danske Bank analysts point out that the German Bundestag will start discussing the budget for 2020 today and will be a key event for the German markets.
Key Quotes
“Yesterday we had two interesting stories out. First the Reuters story that Germany is considering a 'shadow budget' to circumvent the 'black zero' and the 'debt brake'. Later in the day Bloomberg reported that the Finance Minister has written to lawmakers in the Bundestag arguing that budget changes are possible if there should be a need due to overall economic developments or external factors.”
“European yields continued to move higher and the curve bear steepened yet again as markets increasingly starts to price in higher bond supply next year and a QE disappointment from the ECB on Thursday. The negative bond sentiment was also fuelled as German export surprised on the upside in July rising 0.7% m/m. Risk appetite almost remained positive as Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that US and China have made 'lots of progress' on trade-talks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
