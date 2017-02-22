Skip to main content
Germany 30-y Bond Auction dipped from previous 1.2% to 1.04%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:45 GMT
AUD/USD could retreat to 0.7500 in the near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:37 GMT
EUR/USD pullback expected to test 1.0450/55 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:34 GMT
USD/CHF intraday pullbacks should hold near 1.0050 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:32 GMT
ECB’s Vasiliauskas: Discussing QE exit now would be 'premature.'
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:27 GMT
GBP/USD drops rapidly towards 100-DMA on mixed UK data
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:45 GMT
United Kingdom Index of Services (3M/3M) meets forecasts (0.8%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Total Business Investment (QoQ) declined to -1% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Total Business Investment (YoY): -0.9% (4Q) vs -2.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (YoY) below expectations (2.2%) in 4Q: Actual (2%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) came in at 0.7%, above forecasts (0.6%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
EUR/JPY struggling near 119.00 handle despite of upbeat German IFO
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:25 GMT
Germany: Digesting Trump - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:20 GMT
EUR/USD sticks to 1.0500 post-IFO
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:13 GMT
Stronger euro-zone growth offering limited support for the euro - MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:06 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (MoM) above forecasts (-2%) in January: Actual (-1.7%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:06 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) registered at 0.3% above expectations (0.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:05 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1%, above expectations (0.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:05 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY) above expectations (0.7%) in January: Actual (1%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:05 GMT
