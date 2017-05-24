Skip to main content
Germany 10-y Bond Auction climbed from previous 0.33% to 0.39%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
May 24, 09:42 GMT
World Trade: on a roll since Trump’s election - ING
FXStreet
|
May 24, 09:37 GMT
BoC Preview: Less to look through - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 09:23 GMT
Kuwait OiMin: Everything on the table still including deeper cuts and 1 year extension
FXStreet
|
May 24, 09:10 GMT
USD/CAD slips back closer to 1.35 mark, focus remains on BOC and Fed minutes
FXStreet
|
May 24, 09:06 GMT
ECB’s Constancio: Must be cautious about premature withdrawal of stimulus
FXStreet
|
May 24, 09:01 GMT
GBP/USD firmer, testing offers near 1.3000
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:55 GMT
ECB's Praet: Eurozone upswing is becoming increasingly solid
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:41 GMT
Iran OilMin Zanganeh: OPEC production cut deal to continue but duration not clear
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:32 GMT
EUR/USD finds buyers around 1.1170 on ECB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:24 GMT
ECB Financial Stability Review: Brexit not the main concern for EZ financial stability
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:18 GMT
USD/CHF struggling for direction, stuck in a range around mid-0.9700s ahead of Fed minutes
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:07 GMT
EUR/SEK tumbles to 6-day lows near 9.7200
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:03 GMT
South Africa Consumer Price Index (MoM) below forecasts (0.4%) in April: Actual (0.1%)
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:01 GMT
South Africa Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 5.3% below forecasts (5.55%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 24, 08:01 GMT
FOMC Minutes in focus today – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:59 GMT
PBoC may hike again in June and pause afterwards – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:50 GMT
China: Rating downgrade by Moody’s suggest financial strength will erode in future – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:48 GMT
China: A long phase of deleveraging has just begun – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:42 GMT
Interest in AUD rates running at a below-average pace - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 24, 07:35 GMT
