Analysts at TDS provide a sneak peek into markets’ expectations on the upcoming German ZEW surveys.

Key Quotes:

“We also have German ZEW data for February where markets are looking for small declines for both the current assessment and expectations, but we see upside risks and look for the current assessment to rise to 80.0 (mkt 77.0) and expectations to remain unchanged at 16.6 (mkt 15.0). [model: German ZEW current +3.6pts, expect -0.1pts]”