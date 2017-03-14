German ZEW indexes likely to head north - TDS

According to the analysts at TDS, sustained gains in German equity and positive data surprises should push the ZEW indexes up in March.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Current Situation index to rise 3 points to 79.4 while the Expectations index rises a couple of points to 12.4, both above the consensus readings.”

“Also out today is the final February CPI print for Germany (prelim: 2.2% y/y) and January euro area industrial production (consensus: 1.7% m/m).”