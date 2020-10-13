German ZEW Economic Sentiment slumps to 56.1 in Oct vs. 73.0 expected

German ZEW Economic Sentiment arrived at 56.1 in Oct vs. 73.0 expected.

ZEW Current Situation arrived at -59.5 in Oct vs. -60.0 expected

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed ZEW numbers.

The German ZEW headline numbers for October showed that the Economic Sentiment Index came in at 56.1 versus 73.0 expectations and 77.4 last.

While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -59.5 in Oct versus -60.0 expected and -66.2 booked previously.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment for Oct stood at 52.3 vs.70.5 expected and 73.9 last.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted: “Recent sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has increased uncertainty about future economic development, as has the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal. The current situation in the run-up to the presidential election in the United States further fuels uncertainty Great euphoria witnessed in August and September seems to have evaporated.”

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency remains in the red below 1.1800 following unimpressive German and Eurozone ZEW data.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1792, down 0.16% so far.



