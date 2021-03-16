German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improves to 76.6 in March, beats estimates

- German ZEW Economic Sentiment arrived at 76.6 in Mar vs. 74.0 expected.
- ZEW Current Situation came in at -61.0 in Mar vs. -62.0 expected
- EUR/USD remains uninspired by the upbeat ZEW numbers.
The German ZEW headline numbers for March showed that the Economic Sentiment Index rose sharply to 76.6 versus 74.0 expectations and 71.2 last.
While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -61.0 in March versus -62.0 expected and -67.2 booked previously.
Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment for March jumped to 74.0 vs. 65.1 expected and 69.6 last.
ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted: “Economic optimism continues to rise. Experts expect a broad-based recovery of the German economy. They anticipate that at least 70 percent of the German population will be offered a vaccine against covid-19 by autumn.”
“A large majority also expects inflation to continue to grow, as well as higher long-term interest rates,” Wambach added.
EUR/USD reaction
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1930 on the above-forecast German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The spot trades flat on the day, having reversed a brief dip to 1.1914. Next of note for the major remains the US Retail Sales release.
