German ZEW Economic Sentiment drops further to 39.0 in Nov vs. 41.7 expected

German ZEW Economic Sentiment arrived at 39.0 in Nov vs. 41.7 expected.

ZEW Current Situation arrived at -64.3 in Nov vs. -65.0 expected

EUR/USD flirts with lows just above 1.1800 on mixed ZEW numbers.

The German ZEW headline numbers for November showed that the Economic Sentiment Index came in at 39.0 versus 41.7 expectations and 56.1 last.

While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -64.3 in Nov versus -65.0 expected and -59.5 booked previously.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment for Nov slumped to 32.8 vs.63.7 expected and 52.3 last.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted: “The financial experts are concerned about the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and what this will entail. The ZEW Indicator of economic sentiment has therefore once again significantly decreased in November, indicating a slowdown of economic recovery in Germany. There is also the additional worry that the German economy could head back into recession.

“According to the assertions made by the experts, neither the Brexit negotiations nor the outcome of the US presidential election currently is having an impact on the economic expectations for Germany,” Wambach added.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD remains under pressure, attacking 1.1800 following mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The spot sheds 0.10% on the day, having faced rejection just below the 1.1850 level.