German ZEW Economic Sentiment drops further to 39.0 in Nov vs. 41.7 expected

- German ZEW Economic Sentiment arrived at 39.0 in Nov vs. 41.7 expected.
- ZEW Current Situation arrived at -64.3 in Nov vs. -65.0 expected
- EUR/USD flirts with lows just above 1.1800 on mixed ZEW numbers.
The German ZEW headline numbers for November showed that the Economic Sentiment Index came in at 39.0 versus 41.7 expectations and 56.1 last.
While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -64.3 in Nov versus -65.0 expected and -59.5 booked previously.
Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment for Nov slumped to 32.8 vs.63.7 expected and 52.3 last.
ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted: “The financial experts are concerned about the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and what this will entail. The ZEW Indicator of economic sentiment has therefore once again significantly decreased in November, indicating a slowdown of economic recovery in Germany. There is also the additional worry that the German economy could head back into recession.
“According to the assertions made by the experts, neither the Brexit negotiations nor the outcome of the US presidential election currently is having an impact on the economic expectations for Germany,” Wambach added.
EUR/USD reaction
EUR/USD remains under pressure, attacking 1.1800 following mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The spot sheds 0.10% on the day, having faced rejection just below the 1.1850 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.