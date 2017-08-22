German ZEW economic sentiment deteriorates sharply in August

German ZEW economic sentiment deteriorates sharply in AugustBy Dhwani Mehta
The German ZEW headline numbers for August, showed that the headline economic sentiment worsened for the third month in a row, coming in at 10.0 versus 15.0 expectations and 17.5 seen last. While the sub-index current conditions unexpectedly rose to 86.7 versus 85.5 expected and 86.4 booked previously.
