According to analysts from Danske Bank, the global bond sell-off is set to take a pause for now. But they also warn that risk appetite is the unknown factor.
Key Quotes:
“If everything plays out positively and we get a smooth Brexit, a comprehensive trade deal and better global growth data there could easily be more upside for yields. We take a more cautious view here. A lot of good news is priced into financial markets in our opinion.”
“We expect German yields to stabilise around the current level after the recent rise. The combination of a still weak economic cycle, monetary easing by the ECB – not least QE – and the ongoing struggle by investors to avoid negative yields points in that direction.”
“We have lifted our 3 and 6 months forecast some 30bp for the 10Y Bund yield. We continue to see 10Y bund yields slightly higher on a 12M horizon as the cyclical outlook is expected to improve in the second part of 2020. We expect that 10Y Bund yields will hit zero on a 12M horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold above 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair is trading at one-month lows just above the 1.1000 level, undermined by softer-than-expected EU data and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD stuck around 1.2850
The Pound traded lifeless this Tuesday, confined to familiar levels against most rival despite mixed employment data and mounting tensions heading into December’s election.
USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 109.00 as Wall Street erases gains
The USD/JPY pair printed fresh lows during the American session as equity prices moved off highs in Wall Street.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level.
Bitcoin: Google's threat, halving, and the best cost strategy
Google threat Bitcoin ecosystem with its Sycamore Quantum Computer. According to experts, the next halving in the Bitcoin mining rewards will occur on May 14, 2020. Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy has yielded a return of over 500 % since 2014.