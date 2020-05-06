German states can decide on their own about gradual reopening of various aspects of public life – Reuters

Citing a draft document, Reuters reports, the German federal government and states agree that the latter can decide on their own about the gradual reopening of various aspects of public life such as universities, restaurants, bars, hotels, trade fairs, and cosmetic studios among other things.
Further details
Regional restrictions would need to be reinstated if there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the respective county during the period of the last 7 days.
Large events like sport events, concerts, festivals will remain banned and probably stay that way until at least 31 August.
The decision on the German economic re-opening will be announced later on Wednesday after Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a teleconference with the states heads to reach a final agreement.
Market reaction
The above headlines have little to no impact on the single currency, as EUR/USD traders await the German Factory Orders data for a fresh direction. The spot trades flat at 1.0838, at the moment.
