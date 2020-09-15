German Sept ZEW Current Situation Index beats estimates with -66.2, EUR/USD stays below 1.19

German ZEW Economic Sentiment arrived at 77.4 in Sept vs. 69.8 expected.

ZEW Current Situation arrived at -66.2 in Sept vs. -72.0 expected

EUR/USD catches fresh bids but remains below 1.1900 on upbeat numbers.

The German ZEW headline numbers for September showed that the Economic Sentiment Index came in at 77.4 versus 69.8 expectations and 71.5 last.

While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -66.2 in Sept versus -72.0 expected and -81.3 booked previously.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment for Sept stood at 73.9 vs. 62.8 expected and 64.0 last.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted: “Stalled Brexit talks and rising covid-19 cases could not dampen the positive mood. Negative outlook for the banking sector reveals fears of a rising number of loan defaults in the coming six months.”

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency picked up bids on upbeat German and Eurozone ZEW numbers, still EUR/USD remained capped below 1.1900.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1886, up 0.16% so far.