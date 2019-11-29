German Retail Sales drop 1.9% MoM in Oct, a big miss - EUR unfazed

German Retail Sales fall 1.9% MoM in Oct vs. -1.0% expected.

German Retail Sales rise 0.8% YoY in Oct vs. 1.1% expected.

According to the latest data reported by Germany’s Destatis on Friday, the country’s Retail Sales dropped 1.9% MoM in October versus 0% expected and +0.1% last.

On an annualized basis, the German Retail Sales rose 0.8% in October versus +3.4% seen in September and +1.1% expected.

The disappointing German data had virtually no impact on the shared currency, with EUR/USD still holding fort just ahead of the 1.10 handle. All eyes remain on Eurozone Preliminary CPI data amid Black Friday quiet trading so far.

About German Retail Sales

The Retail Sales released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of changes in sales of the German retail sector. It shows the performance of the retail sector in the short term. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes of such sales. The changes are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. The positive economic growth usually anticipates "Bullish" for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish, for the EUR.

