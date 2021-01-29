German Preliminary GDP expands 0.1% in Q4 vs. 0% expected, EUR/USD uninspired

- German GDP arrives at 0.1% QoQ in Q4 vs. 0% expected.
- Annualized German GDP stands at 3.9% in Q4 vs. -4% expected.
- EUR/USD unmoved on upbeat German Q4 growth numbers.
The German economy grew 0.1% inter-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the expectations of 0% and 8.5% seen in Q3, the preliminary report published by Destatis showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, the GDP yearly rate fell by 3.9% in Q4 against the previous reading of -4% and beat market expectations of -4% contraction.
EUR/USD unfazed on data
EUR/USD showed a little reaction to the encouraging German growth numbers, as the sentiment remains tepid amid the recent Wall Street frenzy.
The major was last seen trading at 1.2117, modestly flat on the day.
About German Prelim GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better-than-expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100 amid upbeat German GDP
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, reversing losses after the German GDP beat estimates with 0.1% QoQ in Q4. US dollar clings to gains amid a downbeat mood fuelled by the Wall Street retail-trader craze. Focus shifts to the US data, Yellen's speech.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3700 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3700, retreating amid the risk-off mood that keeps the US dollar in demand. Nerves over the retail-trade craze. US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news weigh on the sentiment. US data awaited.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” Investors must separate listing announcements and actual listing on Coinbase.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.