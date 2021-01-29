German Preliminary GDP expands 0.1% in Q4 vs. 0% expected, EUR/USD uninspired

German GDP arrives at 0.1% QoQ in Q4 vs. 0% expected.

Annualized German GDP stands at 3.9% in Q4 vs. -4% expected.

EUR/USD unmoved on upbeat German Q4 growth numbers.

The German economy grew 0.1% inter-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the expectations of 0% and 8.5% seen in Q3, the preliminary report published by Destatis showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the GDP yearly rate fell by 3.9% in Q4 against the previous reading of -4% and beat market expectations of -4% contraction.

EUR/USD unfazed on data

EUR/USD showed a little reaction to the encouraging German growth numbers, as the sentiment remains tepid amid the recent Wall Street frenzy.

The major was last seen trading at 1.2117, modestly flat on the day.

About German Prelim GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better-than-expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).