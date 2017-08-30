German Prelim CPI preview - HSBC

German Prelim CPI preview - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at HSBC offer a sneak peek on what to expect from today’s German preliminary CPI release due later in the European session.
Key Quotes:
“In August, the holiday-related effects should fade (price volatility in package tours), but fuel and heating oil prices should add to monthly inflation.
We expect the national CPI to increase by 0.2ppt, which should push the annual inflation rate to 1.9% (HICP: 0.1% m-om, 1.7% y-o-y).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.