German Prelim CPI preview - HSBC

Analysts at HSBC offer a sneak peek on what to expect from today’s German preliminary CPI release due later in the European session.

Key Quotes:

“In August, the holiday-related effects should fade (price volatility in package tours), but fuel and heating oil prices should add to monthly inflation.

We expect the national CPI to increase by 0.2ppt, which should push the annual inflation rate to 1.9% (HICP: 0.1% m-om, 1.7% y-o-y).”