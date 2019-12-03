German politics and US trade amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that today is rather thin in the way of economic global releases and focus will be on the US decision to start targeting other countries on trade.
Key Quotes
“US President Trump and French President Macron are expected to meet during the NATO leader meeting, which starts today.”
“Also keep an eye on German politics, in particular whether we should expect the SPD to pull the support for the coalition government at the party congress next weekend.”
“Riksbank's Jansson will speak at 14:30 CET today.”
“In Denmark, the central bank will release its FX reserve data for November.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been consolidating Monday's gains above 1.1050. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid election speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding onto modest gains. Opinion polls have shown a solid, yet narrowing lead for the Conservatives as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI is awaited.
Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.