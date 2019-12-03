German politics and US trade amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that today is rather thin in the way of economic global releases and focus will be on the US decision to start targeting other countries on trade.

Key Quotes

“US President Trump and French President Macron are expected to meet during the NATO leader meeting, which starts today.”

“Also keep an eye on German politics, in particular whether we should expect the SPD to pull the support for the coalition government at the party congress next weekend.”

“Riksbank's Jansson will speak at 14:30 CET today.”

“In Denmark, the central bank will release its FX reserve data for November.”