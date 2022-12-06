Dr. Ralph Solveen, Senior Economist at Commerzbank, offer a brief analysis of the upbeat German data releases earlier this Tuesday, which showed that Factory Orders increased by 0.8% in October.
Key Quotes:
“The trend in orders continues to point downwards despite the increase in October. This is also supported by the results of the Ifo survey, in which companies revised their assessment of the demand trend downwards until recently. Obviously, the noticeable interest rate increases by many central banks are increasingly dampening demand for German industrial products.”
“As many companies continue to have a very high order backlog, weaker demand is unlikely to impact production as strongly this time as in previous cycles. However, the trend is still likely to be downward in the coming months, partly because production in the energy-intensive sectors is likely to be cut further due to the sharp rise in energy prices. As a result, manufacturing is likely to contribute to the German economy contracting in the first half of the coming year, even if the risk of a slump triggered by gas rationing has been noticeably reduced.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0500 heading into the American session as the US Dollar struggles to find demand following Monday's rally. The modest improvement in market mood seems to be helping the pair edge higher amid a lack of high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD gains traction, climbs toward 1.2250
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold advances to $1,780 as US yieds edge lower
Gold price gained traction and climbed to the $1,780 area on Tuesday. Following Monday's 2.5% increase, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 3.55%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Jim Cramer urges investors to sell crypto holdings, says XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and MATIC could go to $0
Jim Cramer is an American TV personality and host of the Mad Money show on CNBC. Cramer urged investors on December 5 to sell their crypto holdings before it is too late.
Preparation week ahead of Fed, ECB, BoE
This week will prepare markets for the last key events of the year: policy meetings by the Fed, ECB and BoE on 14-15 December. It looks like the dollar's long positioning has now completely faded.