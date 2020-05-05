German ministers agree to reopen pubs, restaurants in May

German ministers have agreed to reopen pubs, restaurants in May, which follows prior news that state premiers are expected to give the green light for large shops to reopen, probably from May 11, sources said., according to Reuters News.

Germany’s state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Monday:

Smaller shops are already back to business in Europe’s largest economy as long as they respect social distancing rules to slow the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. German states are also set to allow the Bundesliga soccer league to resume matches, probably from May 15, under strict conditions without fans in stadiums, the sources said. At the same time, state premiers will allow outdoor sports for non-professionals and children, the sources added. The states will also agree to reopen schools for all grades step-by-step, though most children will only be allowed to go to class in rotating shifts, not on daily basis, the sources said. Germany took a further step on the long road back to post-coronavirus normality on Monday, with museums and hairdressers reopening under strict conditions, churches opening their doors for worshippers, and more car factories resuming work.

Market implications

This is a booster for risk sentiment, but given the probability of escalations on COVID-19 cases being reported, markets will trade this sort of news with particular caution.