German: Key economic events ahead – TD Securities

The TD Securities Analysts offer a sneak-peek into Monday’s economic events from the German docket.

Key Quotes:

“German inflation has been incredibly volatile for the last 6 months, making it much more difficult to forecast. That being said, we look for HICP to fall from 1.0% y/y in August to 0.8% y/y in September (mkt: 1.0%), its lowest level since November 2016.

Underlying that, we look for core inflation to edge a tenth higher, though leaving it below 1.0% y/y for the third month in a row, but for slightly lower contributions from food and energy prices.

We also have German unemployment today, where markets are looking for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 5.0%.”