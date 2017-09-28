German inflation likely unchanged at 1.8% y/y for September - TDS

Analysts at TDS are looking for unchanged German inflation at 1.8% y/y for September, against Bloomberg consensus of 1.9%, although analysts are split almost 50-50 between 1.8% and 1.9%.

Key Quotes

“As usual, we’ll be looking to the regional German data through the morning to fine-tune our forecast. We also have another few ECB speakers today, with Hansson at 7:30am, Praet at 9am, Lautenschlaeger at 12:10pm, and Costa at 4pm.”