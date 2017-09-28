German inflation likely unchanged at 1.8% y/y for September - TDS

German inflation likely unchanged at 1.8% y/y for September - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are looking for unchanged German inflation at 1.8% y/y for September, against Bloomberg consensus of 1.9%, although analysts are split almost 50-50 between 1.8% and 1.9%.
Key Quotes
“As usual, we’ll be looking to the regional German data through the morning to fine-tune our forecast. We also have another few ECB speakers today, with Hansson at 7:30am, Praet at 9am, Lautenschlaeger at 12:10pm, and Costa at 4pm.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.