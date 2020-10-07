German Industrial Production unexpectedly drops 0.2% in August, EUR/USD unfazed

Industrial Production in Germany unexpectedly fell in August, the official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector likely lost momentum.

The industrial output came in at -0.2% MoM, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, vs. a 1.5% increase expected and +1.2% last.

On an annualized basis, the German industrial production arrived at -9.6% in August versus -10.0% booked in July.

About German Industrial Production

The Industrial Production released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures outputs of the German factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

FX implications

The shared currency shows little reaction to the dismal German industrial figures, as EUR/USD keeps its range near-daily highs of 1.1742. The spot is modestly flat on the day.