German industrial production drops 1.9% m/m in April, a big miss (EUR unfazed)

Industrial production in Germany stalled its rebound and fell sharply in April, the official data showed on Friday; re-igniting fears of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

Output fell 1.9% m/m, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects – much more than a 0.4% drop expected and +0.5% last.

On an annualized basis, the German industrial production arrived at -1.8% versus -1.7% expected and -0.9% booked in March.