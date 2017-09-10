German industrial production and Eurozone sentix index amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that we have only tier-2 data due today with German industrial production and Euro sentix released this morning which are going to be amongst market movers.

Key Quotes

“After strong German factory orders on Friday, we are likely to be in for a robust print on German industrial production as well. The euro Sentix index is at a high level but we look for a further rise in September, partly reflecting strong equity markets.”

“During the week, there will be FOMC minutes (Wednesday) and US CPI and retail sales (both Friday). A long list of Fed and ECB speakers is also coming up.”