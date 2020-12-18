German IFO’s Economist: Situation improved for German chemical, engineering industries

Following the release of the final German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that the upbeat business sentiment can be attributed to the improvement in the country’s industrial sector.

Additional quotes

“Situation improved for German chemical, engineering industries.”

“Orders looking very good for the industry.”

“Satisfaction with orders is further rising.”

“Industrial demand is driven by domestic customers.”

“Industry's export expectations have increased slightly.”

“20% of IFO survey responses arrived after the decision on the second lockdown.”

“In the services industry, transport and logistics are improving over the industry's situation, flourishing online sales.”

“IFO sees Q4 2020 GDP -0.4%.”

“IFO sees Q1 2021 GDP +0.6%.”

EUR/USD recovers losses

EUR/USD has recovered losses, now trading near session highs of 1.2263, modestly flat on the day.