German IFO Business Climate Index misses estimates with 92.7 in Oct, EUR/USD keeps lows

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 92.7 in October, weaker than last month's 93.2 while missing the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 93.0.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 90.3 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 89.2 and 89.8 anticipated.

On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, came in at 95.0 for October, up from the previous month’s 97.4 reading and worse than the market expectations of 96.5.

About German IFO

The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.

Market reaction

EUR/USD accelerates its decline and hits fresh session lows at 1.1814 as the headline German IFO data missed market expectations amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Old Continent.