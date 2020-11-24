German IFO Business Climate Index comes in line with estimates, falls to 90.7 in November

German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 90.7 in November.

IFO Current Economic Assessment Index stood at 90.0 this month.

November German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 91.5.

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 90.7 for November, down from the previous month’s 92.7 but matched consensus estimates.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 90.0 points during the reported month as compared to last month's 90.3 and 87.2 anticipated.

On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – came in at 91.5 for November, worse than a fall to 93.5 expected from the previous month’s 95.0 reading.

About German IFO

The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.