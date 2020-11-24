German IFO Business Climate Index comes in line with estimates, falls to 90.7 in November

- German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 90.7 in November.
- IFO Current Economic Assessment Index stood at 90.0 this month.
- November German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 91.5.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 90.7 for November, down from the previous month’s 92.7 but matched consensus estimates.
Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 90.0 points during the reported month as compared to last month's 90.3 and 87.2 anticipated.
On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – came in at 91.5 for November, worse than a fall to 93.5 expected from the previous month’s 95.0 reading.
About German IFO
The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Bitcoin Dominance: Is it time to attack new all-time highs?
The dominance chart shows the crash that the Altcoin segment has experienced in Bitcoin dominance terms. The current scenario gives a great opportunity for Bitcoin to join the bullish party.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!