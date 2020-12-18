German IFO Business Climate Index beats estimates with 92.1 in Dec, EUR/USD keeps highs

German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 92.1 in December.

IFO Current Economic Assessment stood at 91.3 this month.

December German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 92.8.

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 92.1 in December, stronger than last month's 90.7 while beating the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 90.0.

Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment arrived at 91.3 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 90.0 and 89.0 anticipated.

On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, rose to 92.8 for December from the previous month’s 91.5 reading and worse than the market expectations of 92.5.

About German IFO

The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.

Market reaction

EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.2260 on the upbeat German IFO data. The dollar’s bounce, however, limits the further upside in the major.