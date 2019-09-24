German IFO and UK Politics amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

In view of Danske Bank analysts, today's calendar is a blend of politics and data and the German Ifo will be closely monitored.

Key Quotes

“Both the expectations and current situation components have been on a falling trend for the past year and we are very interested to see if it will follow the more upbeat Zew expectations from last week or reflect the weak PMIs we saw yesterday.”

“In Sweden, the Parliamentary Committee on Finance will hold an open hearing on the current monetary policy at 09.30 CEST. Governor Stefan Ingves and Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate.”

“In the UK, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament at 11.30 CEST.”

“The Hungarian central bank (the MNB) will hold its monetary policy meeting. In line with Bloomberg and Reuters consensus, we expect the key rate to remain unchanged at 0.90%. As the ECB has prolonged its dovishness, Hungarian inflation continues to decelerate and business confidence has slid dramatically, we expect the MNB will be dovish again, adding pressure on the HUF in the short and mid-term.”