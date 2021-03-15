German Health Ministry: Stopping administering AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that they decided to stop administering AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Poland's health minister, Adam Niedzielski, said on Monday that they think that the benefits of using AstraZeneca's vaccine are bigger than the risks.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that its advisory committee is assessing reports related to the safety of AstraZeneca vaccines. "As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings and any unlikely changes to current recommendations will be immediately communicated to the public," the organization noted.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.13% on the day at 14,520.