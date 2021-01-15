German Health Ministry: Pfizer to miss vaccine delivery targets to EU states for next weeks

The German health ministry said on Friday that the European Union's member states have been told that Pfizer will miss coronavirus delivery targets for the next weeks, as reported by Reuters.

"Shortfall results from rebuilding work at Puurs, Belgium plant is designed to increase the capacity from February," the ministry further noted. "Germany expects the European Commission to ensure clarity and certainty regarding deliveries for the first quarter."

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour on Friday. The Eurostoxx 50 was last seen losing 0.93% while Germany's DAX 30 was down 1.15%.