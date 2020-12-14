German Health Ministry: Germany to have 3-4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in January

A spokesperson for the German health ministry said on Monday that they will have 3-4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in January and will bring the total amount to 11 million by March, per Reuters.

The spokesperson further noted that they expect the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve Pfizer's vaccine by the end of December.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 1.07% on a daily basis at 13,254.