German Health Ministry: Can't confirm reports on AstraZeneca vaccine’s lower efficacy

Responding to the media reports on the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, Germany’s Health Ministry said that they can’t confirm the local reports.

Additional quotes

“Data doesn't suggest the efficacy of just 8% for older people.”

“Reiterates it expects EMA Decision on AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.”

German media reports claimed Monday that the vaccine had an 8% efficacy rate in people above 65. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant dismissed the report, calling them "completely incorrect."

EUR/USD's rebound stalls below 1.2150

EUR/USD’s quick bounce from the daily low of 1.2108 failed as the Italian political uncertainty and covid concerns continue to dent the sentiment around the euro.

The Italian PM Conte confirmed to his cabinet that he is resigning, Reuters reports, citing government sources.

The spot now sheds 0.10% on the day to trade at 1.2125.