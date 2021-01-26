German Health Ministry: Can't confirm reports on AstraZeneca vaccine’s lower efficacy

Responding to the media reports on the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, Germany’s Health Ministry said that they can’t confirm the local reports.
Additional quotes
“Data doesn't suggest the efficacy of just 8% for older people.”
“Reiterates it expects EMA Decision on AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.”
German media reports claimed Monday that the vaccine had an 8% efficacy rate in people above 65. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant dismissed the report, calling them "completely incorrect."
EUR/USD's rebound stalls below 1.2150
EUR/USD’s quick bounce from the daily low of 1.2108 failed as the Italian political uncertainty and covid concerns continue to dent the sentiment around the euro.
The Italian PM Conte confirmed to his cabinet that he is resigning, Reuters reports, citing government sources.
The spot now sheds 0.10% on the day to trade at 1.2125.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stabilizes after upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD has been stabilizing below 1.3650 after the UK Unemployment Rate beat estimates with 5% in November. Investors are eyeing US stimulus and vaccine news.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.21 amid concerns about US stimulus
EUR/USD is on the back foot as President Biden's willingness to negotiate his stimulus deal is seen as creating a delay. Concerns about vaccine deliveries weigh on the euro.
Will Tether’s potential failure benefit Bitcoin?
An article by Crypto Anonymous claims that Tether’s potential failure would be disastrous for Bitcoin. ARK Invest believes the stablecoin’s failure will, in the long run, be beneficial for Bitcoin.
XAU/USD holds steady, flat-lined around $1855 region
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand capped any meaningful upside for the metal. Weaker risk sentiment, sliding US bond yields extended support to the commodity.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.